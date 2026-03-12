WhatsApp introduces parent-managed accounts for users under 13

WhatsApp has announced the launch of a new feature, 'parent-managed' accounts, for users under 13 years of age. The move comes as part of the company's efforts to provide a safer communication experience for younger users. The new account type will be available in select regions and will gradually expand over the coming months.

Account setup Setting up a pre-teen account The parent-managed accounts will come with advanced parental controls and privacy settings. To set up a pre-teen account, the parent or guardian will have to authenticate via QR code on both devices. During setup, parents can configure alerts for their child's activities such as adding or blocking contacts, changing profile details, receiving new chat requests, and joining/leaving groups.

Additional features Optional activity alerts for parents Along with default alerts, parents can also enable optional activity alerts for changes like the pre-teen's name or profile picture, new chat requests, group activities, and chat/contact deletions. All these settings are secured by a six-digit PIN that parents can set/change from their own device. WhatsApp has clarified that parent-managed accounts won't have access to features like Meta AI, Channels, or Status.

Advertisement

User protection End-to-end encryption remains intact WhatsApp has emphasized that all chats and calls on parent-managed accounts are still end-to-end encrypted and private. Pre-teens will see a context card informing them about messages from unknown contacts, showing if they share any groups with the sender or their country of origin. Users can also silence calls from unknown numbers. The app automatically blurs images from unknown contacts for added security.

Advertisement

Chat management Managed accounts get a separate chat requests folder Managed accounts get all chat requests in a separate folder, protected by the parent PIN. The same goes for group invite links. WhatsApp provides group information such as member count and admin details before parents can accept an invitation. This way, parents have more control over their child's interactions on the platform.