WhatsApp introduces parent-managed accounts for users under 13
What's the story
WhatsApp has announced the launch of a new feature, 'parent-managed' accounts, for users under 13 years of age. The move comes as part of the company's efforts to provide a safer communication experience for younger users. The new account type will be available in select regions and will gradually expand over the coming months.
Account setup
Setting up a pre-teen account
The parent-managed accounts will come with advanced parental controls and privacy settings. To set up a pre-teen account, the parent or guardian will have to authenticate via QR code on both devices. During setup, parents can configure alerts for their child's activities such as adding or blocking contacts, changing profile details, receiving new chat requests, and joining/leaving groups.
Additional features
Optional activity alerts for parents
Along with default alerts, parents can also enable optional activity alerts for changes like the pre-teen's name or profile picture, new chat requests, group activities, and chat/contact deletions. All these settings are secured by a six-digit PIN that parents can set/change from their own device. WhatsApp has clarified that parent-managed accounts won't have access to features like Meta AI, Channels, or Status.
User protection
End-to-end encryption remains intact
WhatsApp has emphasized that all chats and calls on parent-managed accounts are still end-to-end encrypted and private. Pre-teens will see a context card informing them about messages from unknown contacts, showing if they share any groups with the sender or their country of origin. Users can also silence calls from unknown numbers. The app automatically blurs images from unknown contacts for added security.
Chat management
Managed accounts get a separate chat requests folder
Managed accounts get all chat requests in a separate folder, protected by the parent PIN. The same goes for group invite links. WhatsApp provides group information such as member count and admin details before parents can accept an invitation. This way, parents have more control over their child's interactions on the platform.
Future plans
Transition to standard account
As pre-teens age, they will be notified about the option to transition their account into a standard one. WhatsApp plans to introduce a feature allowing parents to delay this transition by 12 months. The company has said that it is starting the rollout in select geographies and will gradually expand over the next few months.