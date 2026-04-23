WhatsApp's new AI tool can summarize multiple unread chats

WhatsApp is working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature to help users manage their unread messages. The tool will generate summaries of multiple unread chats at once, giving a quick overview of the key points in each conversation. This way, instead of going through every single message, users can catch up on what they missed in seconds.

Enhanced functionality Upgrading existing chat summarization feature The upcoming feature is an upgrade over the existing one that lets some users summarize individual chats by tapping a "summarize" button inside a conversation. The new update will combine multiple chats into a single summary, making it even more efficient for users to catch up on missed conversations.

Privacy protection 'Private Processing' system ensures user data remains secure The feature is powered by "Private Processing," a system developed by Meta to keep user data secure. It processes messages in a protected environment where they remain encrypted and hidden. The AI doesn't store your messages or the summary after processing, ensuring that everything is processed temporarily and then discarded for privacy reasons.

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Sure! Please provide the instructions you'd like me to follow. How to use the upcoming AI tool Once available, using the feature will be as easy as tapping a new option in your inbox. This will generate a summary covering all unread chats at once, saving users from the hassle of opening each conversation individually. However, it's worth noting that this feature is still under development and is being tested in beta versions of WhatsApp on Android and iOS.

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