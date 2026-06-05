WhatsApp tests 'view once' texts that vanish after being read Technology Jun 05, 2026

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that lets you send text messages that vanish after being read, kind of like Snapchat, but for chats.

Spotted in the latest Android beta, this "view-once" option will show up when you long-press the Send button and pick "Send as view once."

Once your friend opens the message, it disappears instantly.