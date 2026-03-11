WhatsApp may soon charge you to chat with Meta AI
What's the story
WhatsApp is said to be developing paid subscription plans for its Meta AI tool. The news comes from the latest update for Android, version 2.26.10.4, which was released through the Google Play Beta Program. Currently, users can access Meta AI directly within the app without any cost or subscription requirement.
Enhanced features
Subscription plans could unlock advanced AI features
The new subscription plans are expected to provide users with more advanced capabilities and higher limits for certain interactions. While the specifics of these plans remain unclear, they could potentially unlock advanced AI features, giving users more from Meta AI. This would give Meta the opportunity to offer new interaction methods with its chatbot, similar to how ChatGPT offers priority access during peak times or longer context windows as part of their subscription plans.
User choice
Free experience will still be available for all users
It's important to note that these higher-tier subscription plans will be optional. Users who don't want to pay for a subscription can still use Meta AI without any cost, just like ChatGPT and Gemini. The free experience will continue to be available for all users, while subscriptions would offer extra limits for those who need them.