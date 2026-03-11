WhatsApp may soon charge you to chat with Meta AI

The new subscription plans are expected to provide users with more advanced capabilities and higher limits for certain interactions. While the specifics of these plans remain unclear, they could potentially unlock advanced AI features, giving users more from Meta AI. This would give Meta the opportunity to offer new interaction methods with its chatbot, similar to how ChatGPT offers priority access during peak times or longer context windows as part of their subscription plans.

User choice

Free experience will still be available for all users

It's important to note that these higher-tier subscription plans will be optional. Users who don't want to pay for a subscription can still use Meta AI without any cost, just like ChatGPT and Gemini. The free experience will continue to be available for all users, while subscriptions would offer extra limits for those who need them.