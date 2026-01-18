WhatsApp to partner with a new GIF provider

WhatsApp is preparing to replace Tenor with Klipy as its GIF provider. This change is associated with the latest beta update for iOS , version 26.2.10.70, released via the TestFlight beta program. However, the feature is still under development and not yet available for beta testing. Klipy is a content platform that offers a vast collection of animated GIFs, memes, and stickers, and it can be integrated into apps and services through an official API for GIF searches.

Feature details Klipy integration to enhance user experience The integration of Klipy into WhatsApp will allow users to search and share GIFs, just like they currently do with GIPHY and Tenor. This change comes after the recent update that expanded the GIF keyboard layout from two to three columns, providing a better view of GIFs during searches. The additional column displays 50% more GIFs, making searches faster and easier for users.

Service transition Tenor's discontinuation and WhatsApp's response Tenor has announced that it will shut down the services provided through its official API on June 30, 2026. Although new requests and registrations have already been stopped, the biggest change will come at the end of June. This means WhatsApp users currently searching for GIFs through Tenor won't be able to do so after July 1, 2026.

Advertisement

User transition Klipy to replace Tenor for WhatsApp users WhatsApp currently allows GIF searches through GIPHY and Tenor. However, when Tenor discontinues its service, the messaging platform will let current Tenor users search for GIFs using Klipy. The transition will be seamless, with no action required from the users to switch between services. They will know the transition is complete when they see "Klipy" label on new GIFs they send.

Advertisement

Backup plan WhatsApp's strategy to ensure uninterrupted GIF sharing While WhatsApp could have relied on GIPHY as its main GIF provider, this could have caused some problems. The messaging platform seems to prefer having at least two GIF providers so that it can quickly switch users to the other one in case of persistent outages. This is why Klipy is being introduced as WhatsApp's second official GIF provider.