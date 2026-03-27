WhatsApp introduces AI replies for conversations

WhatsApp , the popular messaging platform owned by Meta, has announced a major update to its "Writing Help" feature. The innovative tool now utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to generate suggested replies based on your conversations. The update is part of a wider rollout of new features and enhancements aimed at improving user experience on the platform.

Feature details 'Writing Help' feature was launched last year The "Writing Help" feature, which was first introduced last August, helps users rephrase, proofread, or adjust the tone of their messages. The latest update to this feature is aimed at helping users get their message "just right." However, there's a possibility that not all users would prefer AI-generated responses over authentic conversations with friends and family.

Privacy assurance How to use the AI-generated replies Despite the introduction of this new feature, WhatsApp has assured its users that their chats will remain private even while using Writing Help. To access this feature, users simply have to tap on the chat bar, select the stickers icon in the typing field, and then tap on an AI icon indicating an AI feature.

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User convenience Other new features introduced by WhatsApp Along with the AI-powered message drafting feature, WhatsApp has also introduced a way to free up space by finding and deleting large files within any chat. The company has also added support for Meta AI to touch up photos directly in a chat. This will allow users to remove distractions from images, change backgrounds, or apply new styles.

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