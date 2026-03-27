WhatsApp introduces AI replies for conversations
What's the story
WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned by Meta, has announced a major update to its "Writing Help" feature. The innovative tool now utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to generate suggested replies based on your conversations. The update is part of a wider rollout of new features and enhancements aimed at improving user experience on the platform.
Feature details
'Writing Help' feature was launched last year
The "Writing Help" feature, which was first introduced last August, helps users rephrase, proofread, or adjust the tone of their messages. The latest update to this feature is aimed at helping users get their message "just right." However, there's a possibility that not all users would prefer AI-generated responses over authentic conversations with friends and family.
Privacy assurance
How to use the AI-generated replies
Despite the introduction of this new feature, WhatsApp has assured its users that their chats will remain private even while using Writing Help. To access this feature, users simply have to tap on the chat bar, select the stickers icon in the typing field, and then tap on an AI icon indicating an AI feature.
User convenience
Other new features introduced by WhatsApp
Along with the AI-powered message drafting feature, WhatsApp has also introduced a way to free up space by finding and deleting large files within any chat. The company has also added support for Meta AI to touch up photos directly in a chat. This will allow users to remove distractions from images, change backgrounds, or apply new styles.
Platform compatibility
Chat history can now be transferred between iOS and Android
In another major update, WhatsApp now allows users to move their chat history from iOS to Android. The feature also works within the same platform, making it easier for users to switch devices without losing their important conversations. Plus, iOS users can now log into two separate WhatsApp accounts simultaneously on their devices.