WhatsApp Web is finally getting group calls
WhatsApp is testing voice and video group calling for its web client—a feature users have been waiting ages for.
Soon, you'll be able to start a call right from any group chat on your browser, no extra downloads needed.
What's new and why it matters
Group calls on WhatsApp Web will work seamlessly with friends on Android, iOS, or the web.
You'll get handy features like incoming call pop-ups, shareable links to invite people, and even scheduled calls with names and descriptions.
The feature could support up to 32 people (though early tests might cap it at 8 or 16).
Why you'll care
Perfect if you're using a shared or work computer where installing apps isn't allowed—just open your browser and join in.
This update puts WhatsApp Web right up there with Zoom and Google Meet for easy group hangouts or quick team calls.