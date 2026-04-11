WhatsApp will let you see status updates from unknown numbers
What's the story
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature in its latest beta version for Android, 2.26.14.9, that allows users to view status updates from unsaved phone numbers. The update is aimed at improving user experience by making it easier to identify when the status updates are shared by recent interactions. The feature is currently being rolled out and will be available to more users over the coming days.
Benefits
Status updates from recent interactions
The new feature is designed to help users connect better with people they have recently interacted with. It allows status updates to be visible to phone numbers involved in recent chats or calls. If a user sees a tilde (~) before a contact's name and their phone number in the status interface, it implies that the update is shared from a recent interaction with an unsaved contact.
Confusion
Addressing user confusion
The introduction of this facility may have caused some confusion among users, who might wonder why they are suddenly seeing status updates from unsaved contacts. To address this, WhatsApp is rolling out an update to clarify the behavior. The latest beta version includes a bottom sheet explaining how a status update is shared through a recent interaction and why it appears in their feed.
Privacy assurance
Privacy settings remain unchanged
Despite the new sharing behavior, WhatsApp assures users that their privacy settings for status updates remain unchanged. Users still have full control over who can view their status at any time. If a user receives a status update from an unsaved contact, it means that the contact has their number saved and has given permission to share statuses with them.
User control
Customizing your status feed
While some users may appreciate the convenience, others may not want to see status updates from unsaved numbers. To cater to different user preferences, WhatsApp allows users to hide unwanted status updates. This way, everyone can customize their status feed according to their own liking.