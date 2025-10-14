You can soon react to WhatsApp statuses using stickers

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users react to status updates with reaction stickers. The feature is currently under development and isn't available for beta testing yet. The upcoming update would be similar to how users can interact with Instagram Stories , making the process of engaging with friends' posts more interactive and fun.

Functionality How will reaction stickers work? The reaction sticker feature will be accessed from the drawing editor screen when creating a status update. Users can then select an emoji from the full set of available emojis and place it directly on their image or video before sharing it with their contacts. This way, a static post becomes an interactive experience where viewers can instantly react with a specific emoji.

Personalization Users can choose any emoji from the entire set WhatsApp is also giving users full control over how their reaction stickers appear by permitting complete emoji personalization. Before sharing a status update, users can choose any emoji from the entire set available, making sure that reactions match the tone or mood of their content. This way, each user can express themselves in a way that feels personal and creative.

Engagement Users will be notified when contacts react to their statuses When a contact reacts to a status update with a reaction sticker, WhatsApp shall send a notification directly to the author of that status. This way, users can stay informed about who interacted with their posts. Each notification not only identifies who reacted but also shows the specific emoji used, especially useful when multiple statuses are involved.