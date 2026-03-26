WhatsApp's new AI can rephrase messages, tweak your tone
Technology
WhatsApp just got a smart upgrade: its Writing Help feature now uses AI to help you rephrase, proofread, and tweak the tone of your messages right inside the app.
No need to jump to ChatGPT or other tools; it's all built in now to make chatting smoother and a little more polished.
Other recent updates on WhatsApp
Meta says chats remain private when using the Writing Help feature.
Alongside this update, WhatsApp rolled out handy features like deleting big files without losing chats, editing images in-app with Meta AI, easier chat transfers between iOS and Android, support for two accounts on iOS, and stickers that pop up based on the emoji you type.