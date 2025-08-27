WhatsApp's new AI tool can help you draft better texts

Writing help is built with privacy at its core

Writing Help is built with privacy at its core—thanks to Meta's Private Processing tech, neither WhatsApp nor Meta can read your original or AI-edited messages.

The feature is currently available in English for users in the US and a few other countries (with more languages coming later this year).

It's totally optional and off by default, fitting right in with WhatsApp's other privacy-focused tools like Message Summaries.