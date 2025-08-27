Gmail users warned to change passwords after massive data breach Technology Aug 27, 2025

Google just warned its massive Gmail community—yep, all 2.5 billion of us—to change passwords and tighten up security.

This comes after hackers (the group ShinyHunters) pulled off a cyberattack by tricking a Google employee into installing malware on a system connected to Google's Salesforce database back in June 2025.

No actual passwords were leaked, but scammers got their hands on business contact info, leading to waves of phishing and fake account reset attempts worldwide.