Malaysia introduces its own AI chip, the MARS1000 Technology Aug 27, 2025

Malaysia just rolled out the MARS1000, its very first locally designed edge AI processor by SkyeChip.

Built on a 7nm process, this chip is meant for things like smart cities, autonomous robots, and real-time video analytics.

It's not as powerful as NVIDIA's GPUs, but it marks a major leap from simply assembling chips to actually creating them.