Google Play can now auto-launch apps after installation
Google just rolled out a handy "auto-open when ready" toggle on the Play Store.
Now, after you install an app, it can launch itself automatically—no more hunting for the icon.
The toggle pops up under the download progress bar and is off by default, so you can choose when to use it.
Countdown to launch
When your app finishes installing, you'll get a five-second countdown before it opens on its own. You can cancel if you change your mind.
This is especially clutch for big games or apps you want to use right away (think travel or food apps), and lets you multitask while waiting.
Feature rolling out widely
The feature is now rolling out widely as of August 27, 2025.
It works on newer devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and recent Pixel phones; on some older devices, such as a slightly outdated Pixel 9 Pro XL, the toggle only appears for games.
Overall, it's here to make getting started with new apps quicker and easier for many Android users.