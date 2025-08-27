Apple partners with TuneIn to stream radio stations globally Technology Aug 27, 2025

Apple is partnering with TuneIn to stream its six curated radio stations worldwide—so you'll now be able to catch Apple Music 1, Hits, and Country beyond just the Apple app.

This move is all about reaching more listeners on everything from smart speakers and headphones to cars, as Apple looks to keep up in the fast-changing music streaming game where Spotify's been making inroads.