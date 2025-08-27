Apple partners with TuneIn to stream radio stations globally
Apple is partnering with TuneIn to stream its six curated radio stations worldwide—so you'll now be able to catch Apple Music 1, Hits, and Country beyond just the Apple app.
This move is all about reaching more listeners on everything from smart speakers and headphones to cars, as Apple looks to keep up in the fast-changing music streaming game where Spotify's been making inroads.
Apple has lost ground to Spotify in recent years
Apple's share of US digital music subscribers dropped from 30% in 2020 to 25% last year, while Spotify gained ground.
By joining forces with TuneIn—which already has over 75 million monthly users—Apple hopes to win back some momentum and make it easier for everyone (yep, even non-Apple users) to tune in.
Apple had approached the digital radio platform about a tie-up around the end of last year.