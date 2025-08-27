Anthropic's new AI advisory council includes ex-US senators

Recently, AI company Anthropic announced a new National Security and Public Sector Advisory Council. This group brings together former US senators and top officials from Defense, Intelligence, Energy, and Justice to help the government use artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly.

Council aims to set standards for ethical use With AI playing a bigger role in national security—and Anthropic recently landing a $200 million Pentagon contract—there's pressure to get it right.

The council will set standards for ethical use, security, and compliance as AI tools become more common in defense and other high-impact areas.

Who's who on the council Leading the council are names like ex-Senator Roy Blunt, former CIA Deputy Director David S. Cohen, and Richard Fontaine from the Center for a New American Security.

Their backgrounds in intelligence and security bring serious expertise to making sure AI is used safely.