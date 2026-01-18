'Why should Americans fund AI in India?' Trump aide questions

Peter Navarro, White House trade adviser, has sparked a controversy by questioning why American resources are being used to power artificial intelligence (AI) services in India. In an interview with Steve Bannon on Real America's Voice, Navarro said that US-based AI platforms consume domestic electricity while serving global users. He specifically mentioned ChatGPT 's operations and its impact on American electricity consumption.

AI debate Navarro questions AI services benefiting foreign countries Navarro said, "Why are Americans paying for AI in India? ChatGPT operates on US soil and uses American electricity, servicing large users of ChatGPT in India and China and elsewhere around the world." He also hinted at policy action from the Trump administration over rising power costs due to the rapid growth of AI data centers. "We're looking very carefully at this whole problem of AI data centers driving up the cost of electricity for Americans," he said.

Power usage Concerns over AI centers' electricity consumption Navarro expressed concern over the amount of electricity consumed by AI centers, particularly those serving ChatGPT users in India and China. "It's amazing in a bad way how much electricity is projected for the AI folks to use," he said. His comments come amid heightened trade tensions between Washington and New Delhi after the Trump administration imposed heavy tariffs on Indian goods due to continued Russian oil purchases and stalled trade negotiations.

