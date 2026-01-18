'Why should Americans fund AI in India?' Trump aide questions
What's the story
Peter Navarro, White House trade adviser, has sparked a controversy by questioning why American resources are being used to power artificial intelligence (AI) services in India. In an interview with Steve Bannon on Real America's Voice, Navarro said that US-based AI platforms consume domestic electricity while serving global users. He specifically mentioned ChatGPT's operations and its impact on American electricity consumption.
AI debate
Navarro questions AI services benefiting foreign countries
Navarro said, "Why are Americans paying for AI in India? ChatGPT operates on US soil and uses American electricity, servicing large users of ChatGPT in India and China and elsewhere around the world." He also hinted at policy action from the Trump administration over rising power costs due to the rapid growth of AI data centers. "We're looking very carefully at this whole problem of AI data centers driving up the cost of electricity for Americans," he said.
Power usage
Concerns over AI centers' electricity consumption
Navarro expressed concern over the amount of electricity consumed by AI centers, particularly those serving ChatGPT users in India and China. "It's amazing in a bad way how much electricity is projected for the AI folks to use," he said. His comments come amid heightened trade tensions between Washington and New Delhi after the Trump administration imposed heavy tariffs on Indian goods due to continued Russian oil purchases and stalled trade negotiations.
Trade tensions
Navarro's history of criticizing India's trade policies
Known for his hardline stance on India, Navarro has previously criticized New Delhi's trade policies. He accused the country of fueling Russia's war in Ukraine and maintaining excessive tariff barriers. The Ministry of External Affairs has rejected his comments in the past as "unacceptable" and "ill-informed." His renewed focus on AI infrastructure highlights the global expansion of platforms like ChatGPT, which have gained traction in multiple markets including India and China.