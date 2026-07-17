White House announces AI infrastructure partnership after Fairlife production pause
AI-powered cyberattacks are causing real trouble for US companies lately. Fairlife, which is part of Coca-Cola, had to pause its production because hackers got into its systems.
With threats like these on the rise, the White House has just announced a plan to team up AI experts and critical infrastructure operators to help patch up security gaps.
Major firms hit by cyberattacks
This new initiative comes after several big companies were hit by cyberattacks this year: Nike had a massive data leak, Stryker's operations were disrupted by Iranian-linked hackers, and iRhythm Holdings and AdaptHealth lost sensitive information through social engineering attacks.
Even Hasbro has reported delays and outages. The message is clear: these attacks are getting smarter, and businesses need stronger defenses.