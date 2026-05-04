Who is Anil Menon, NASA's astronaut set for ISS mission?

Anil Menon, a NASA astronaut selected in 2021, will embark on his first space mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on July 14. He will be part of an international crew and conduct scientific experiments during the mission. The launch will be broadcast live on NASA's platforms.

Astronaut profile Menon's journey to becoming an astronaut Menon, a qualified doctor and engineer, was a flight surgeon for human spaceflight operations before becoming an astronaut. He also played a key role in helping SpaceX develop medical support equipment for astronauts on commercial human spaceflight missions. His diverse skill set makes him an invaluable asset to NASA's crew of astronauts.

Mission duties Responsibilities during ISS mission During his upcoming ISS mission, Menon will conduct scientific experiments and ensure the health of astronauts on board. He may also be involved in tasks related to astronaut spacewalks and station maintenance. This multi-faceted role highlights the importance of his contribution to this international space endeavor.

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