Who is Shubhanshu Shukla, India's 1st astronaut to visit ISS
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla just became the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS), thanks to Axiom Mission 4.
Born in Lucknow, he's also the first Indian Air Force officer ever picked for an ISS mission—a big deal for India's space journey.
From joining IAF in 2006 to training at NASA
Shukla joined the Air Force back in 2006 and has clocked over 2,000 flying hours on jets like the Su-30 MKI and MiG-29.
Inspired by Rakesh Sharma's legendary spaceflight, he trained at NASA's Johnson Space Center before blasting off on June 25, 2025.
During his 20-day mission, he conducted seven India-led microgravity experiments—including several led by India—helping pave the way for future missions like Gaganyaan.