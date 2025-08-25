Who is Shubhanshu Shukla, India's 1st astronaut to visit ISS

From joining IAF in 2006 to training at NASA

Shukla joined the Air Force back in 2006 and has clocked over 2,000 flying hours on jets like the Su-30 MKI and MiG-29.

Inspired by Rakesh Sharma's legendary spaceflight, he trained at NASA's Johnson Space Center before blasting off on June 25, 2025.

During his 20-day mission, he conducted seven India-led microgravity experiments—including several led by India—helping pave the way for future missions like Gaganyaan.