Next Article
WHO lauds India's AI-driven traditional medicine digital library
India has rolled out a first-of-its-kind AI-driven digital library (TKDL) that brings ancient medical wisdom—like Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa, and Homoeopathy—into the digital age.
The World Health Organization is calling it a major leap for global healthcare.
TKDL protects traditional knowledge from being misused
By using AI to catalog and secure old remedies, TKDL protects traditional knowledge from being misused or patented by others.
It also opens doors for researchers to blend these time-tested treatments with modern science.
Project could inspire countries everywhere: WHO
The WHO says India's project could inspire countries everywhere to connect traditional and modern medicine.
Cool innovations like Ayurgenomics (which mixes genetics with Ayurveda) are making personalized care more possible than ever.