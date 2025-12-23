Less than 5% of genomic studies are from low-income countries

An analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that over 80% of genomic studies on diseases are conducted in high-income countries. In contrast, less than 5% of such research is done in low and middle-income countries. The study looked at over 6,500 genomic clinical studies registered globally between 1990-2024 via WHO's International Clinical Trials Registry Platform. The data shows a sharp increase in such studies after 2010 due to advancements in sequencing technologies and their wider applications.

Global leaders China leads in genomic clinical studies China tops the list of countries with the most genomic clinical studies registered over the past three decades, followed by the US and Italy. India also features among the top 20 countries. However, a report titled 'Human genomics technologies in clinical studies-the research landscape' points out that less than 5% of all studies were conducted in lower-middle-income and low-income countries combined.

Participation rates Low and middle-income countries' participation The report also highlights that low and middle-income countries (LMICs) were included as study sites in multi-country studies, but rarely as the leading partner. India was part of 235 studies, Egypt 38, South Africa 17, and Nigeria 14. Cancer, rare diseases, and metabolic disorders account for over 75% of genomic studies globally. However, this trend shows a missed opportunity to apply human genomics insights to the infectious diseases which are a global health priority.

Research gaps Infectious diseases underrepresented The authors of the report noted that communicable diseases accounted for only 3% of all genomic studies, despite their contribution to the global disease burden. They said, "Conditions such as tuberculosis, HIV, and malaria continue to be major public health priorities in many low-resource settings." However, there are few genomic studies exploring human susceptibility, treatment response or host-pathogen interactions.