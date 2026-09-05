We might finally know how Pyramid of Giza was built

A recent study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances, could provide an answer.

The research shows that ancient Roman concrete not only withstands decay but also becomes stronger over time.

This is due to a self-healing process where calcite crystals slowly form and fill pores and microcracks in the material.

The study was led by Zhu Xiaohong of Beijing University of Technology with collaborators from several institutions, including UC Berkeley and the University of Michigan.