ICE is now one of the most-blocked accounts on Bluesky

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has become the third most-blocked account on Bluesky , a decentralized social media platform. The development comes after ICE got its official verification there. The news comes as many users of the platform have expressed their displeasure at the presence of a government account on the site.

User response Users recommend blocking ICE account In light of the official verification, many Bluesky users have called for blocking the ICE account. Some have even suggested subscribing to a block list that includes all US government accounts.

Government presence White House among most-blocked accounts on Bluesky The White House and other government agencies that joined Bluesky last October include the departments of Homeland Security, Commerce, Transportation, Interior, Health and Human Services, State, as well as Defense. The move made the White House one of the most-blocked accounts on Bluesky. Currently, it is second only to US Vice President JD Vance in terms of blocking activity as per Clearsky stats.

