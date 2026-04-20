This paper-based 5G antenna could revolutionize naval communications

Chinese researchers have developed a revolutionary flexible 5G millimeter-wave antenna made from photo paper. The innovative design could cut material costs by over 95%, potentially paving the way for large-scale 5G adoption in naval operations. The study, led by Yang Wendong of Liaoning Technical University, was published in the peer-reviewed Chinese Journal of Ship Research.

Design Cost-effective and biodegradable solution The paper-based, flexible multiple input multiple output (MIMO) antenna is specifically designed for shipborne 5G communications. The innovative design replaces the expensive and rigid conventional foundation boards or substrates used in high-end electronics, with commercially available glossy photo paper less than 0.3mm thick, combined with screen-printed conductive copper paste. This unique approach not only cuts material costs, but also provides a biodegradable product suitable for large-scale deployment.

Solution Last-mile communications The paper-based antenna is being touted as a cost-effective, scalable "last-mile" communication solution. This development comes at a time when navies around the world are looking at ways to incorporate 5G into their maritime operations. The US Navy has been focusing on high-end solutions centered on the low Earth orbit satellite connectivity under programs like SEA2 (Sailor Edge Afloat and Ashore).

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