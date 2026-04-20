This paper-based 5G antenna could revolutionize naval communications
What's the story
Chinese researchers have developed a revolutionary flexible 5G millimeter-wave antenna made from photo paper. The innovative design could cut material costs by over 95%, potentially paving the way for large-scale 5G adoption in naval operations. The study, led by Yang Wendong of Liaoning Technical University, was published in the peer-reviewed Chinese Journal of Ship Research.
Design
Cost-effective and biodegradable solution
The paper-based, flexible multiple input multiple output (MIMO) antenna is specifically designed for shipborne 5G communications. The innovative design replaces the expensive and rigid conventional foundation boards or substrates used in high-end electronics, with commercially available glossy photo paper less than 0.3mm thick, combined with screen-printed conductive copper paste. This unique approach not only cuts material costs, but also provides a biodegradable product suitable for large-scale deployment.
Solution
Last-mile communications
The paper-based antenna is being touted as a cost-effective, scalable "last-mile" communication solution. This development comes at a time when navies around the world are looking at ways to incorporate 5G into their maritime operations. The US Navy has been focusing on high-end solutions centered on the low Earth orbit satellite connectivity under programs like SEA2 (Sailor Edge Afloat and Ashore).
Strategies
Contrasting approaches to naval 5G integration
The US Navy has offered Booz Allen a $99 million contract to deploy its wireless networks for some 140 ships in its Military Sealift Command. Meanwhile, a 2023 domestic project by China Unicom for a military unit achieved 5G indoor coverage for three vessels at just CNY 57,000. The two projects are very different in technical scope and infrastructure requirements but highlight contrasting approaches toward naval 5G integration.