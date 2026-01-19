EU mandating 'Made in Europe' label for green tech purchases

The European Union (EU) is preparing to introduce "made in Europe " requirements for public procurement of key green technologies. The move, aimed at strengthening local industry and reducing dependence on Chinese imports, would apply to batteries, solar and wind components, and electric vehicles . The proposal comes as the EU seeks to bolster its industrial base amid high energy costs and cheaper Chinese imports.

Regulatory changes New sourcing rules for government procurement The draft European Commission proposal, set to be published next week, would establish new sourcing rules for government procurement of green technologies. Under these rules, battery systems purchased through public procurement would have to be assembled within the EU 12 months after the law comes into force. The battery management system and two other components would also have to be sourced from within the bloc.

Strategic shift Stricter rules and EU's industrial strategy After two years, the rules would become stricter, requiring the battery system itself to be Europe-made along with more of its core components, including cells. The draft proposal emphasizes that "the EU must act strategically to secure and further strengthen its industrial base." It also stresses the need for long-term competitiveness and ensuring that climate transition drives industrial prosperity instead of de-industrialization.

Advertisement

Market competition EU's response to China's dominance in green tech The EU is looking to reduce its reliance on China, which dominates the production of solar panels and batteries. The Asian giant is also increasingly competing in categories where Europe still has an edge, such as wind turbine manufacturing. The draft proposal highlights this as a "strategic warning signal," noting that the EU's share of global industry's gross value fell from 20.8% to 14.3% between 2000 and 2020.

Advertisement