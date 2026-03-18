Why NVIDIA CEO calls OpenClaw 'the next ChatGPT moment'

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has hailed OpenClaw, a rapidly emerging AI project, as a major leap in human-computer interaction. In a Mad Money interview with Jim Cramer, Huang said OpenClaw is now the largest, most popular, the most successful open-sourced project in the history of humanity. He further claimed that this is "definitely the next ChatGPT ."

Tech breakthrough OpenClaw is an AI agent platform OpenClaw is an open-source autonomous AI agent platform that goes beyond conventional chatbots. Unlike traditional systems like ChatGPT that just answer questions, these agents can perform tasks, make decisions, and take actions with minimal user input. This shift from question-answering to action-taking represents a major evolution in the field of artificial intelligence.

Strategic move In response to OpenClaw, NVIDIA has announced NemoClaw In light of OpenClaw's rapid rise, NVIDIA has announced NemoClaw, an enterprise-grade version of the platform. The new system adds NVIDIA's software stack and tools on top of OpenClaw. The aim is to make these powerful AI agents secure, scalable, and ready for real-world use.

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Future prospects A fundamental shift in human-computer interaction Huang sees OpenClaw as a fundamental shift in what people can do with AI. He said, "In one line of code, you can create for yourself your own agent. Then after that, just ask the agent to do whatever you want." This could revolutionize how we interact with technology and open up new possibilities for personalized assistance.

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