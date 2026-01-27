Why physical GTA 6 copies may miss November 2026 launch

The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is scheduled for a launch on November 19, 2026. However, those looking forward to a physical copy of the game may have to wait even longer. According to insider Graczdari, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games , is not planning a simultaneous release of the game's physical edition with its digital counterpart.

Strategy Delay to prevent leaks The decision to delay the physical release is reportedly a strategy by Take-Two to prevent potential leaks. The insider said, "We are getting more and more information that the box version will not be released simultaneously with the digital version to prevent leaks." This comes as no surprise given how much information about GTA 6 has already been leaked online.

Uncertainty Conflicting reports on physical release timeline The exact timeline for the physical release of GTA 6 remains unclear, with conflicting reports suggesting different possibilities. Some sources say it could be available three to four weeks after the digital launch, while others speculate a release not before early 2027. More details are likely to emerge in mid-February when Take-Two's quarterly earnings call is scheduled for February 3.

