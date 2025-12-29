This 4TB RAM is costlier than a Tesla Model Y!

A top-tier enterprise-grade DDR5 memory kit has left tech enthusiasts shocked with its exorbitant price tag. The 4TB RAM module, specifically designed for data centers and high-performance workstations, is priced at a whopping $76,999 (approximately ₹69.25 lakh). This makes it one of the most expensive consumer-available memory kits ever seen in the market. The kit is sold by NEMIX and clearly not aimed at everyday users or gamers.

Technical specifications Advanced features of the 4TB RAM kit The 4TB DDR5 memory kit comprises 16 individual 256GB DDR5 RDIMMs, each a registered memory module. These modules come with built-in buffering and full error correction support, making them ideal for enterprise reliability. However, these features are not required for typical desktop systems. The kit runs at DDR5-6400 speeds with a CAS latency of 52 and operates at 1.1V, making it more stable for sustained workloads than raw gaming performance.

Advanced technology Registered DIMMs: A step up from DDR5 Unlike standard consumer DDR5, registered DIMMs come with additional components that improve signal integrity and allow for much larger memory capacities per system. These features make manufacturing more complex and expensive, resulting in a higher price per gigabyte than what most PC users are used to. The recent price hike of this 4TB kit from $70,800 to $76,999 has drawn comparisons with electric vehicles such as Tesla Model Y.

Price comparison A luxury car's worth for a single RAM kit The price jump of $6,199 (around ₹5.57 lakh) is roughly the cost of a high-end gaming PC in itself. In India, a 2025 Tesla Model Y starts at ₹59.89 lakh, with the top variant is priced at ₹73.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This puts this single RAM kit above a brand-new electric SUV. Upgrading memory in a data center can now cost more than buying a luxury car.