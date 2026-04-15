This website lets you chat with humans posing as AI

The digital world is witnessing a new trend where people are pretending to be AI chatbots, just for fun. Websites like Your AI Slop Bores Me have become popular platforms for this activity. The site was created by 17-year-old Mihir Maroju from Puducherry, and has already attracted over 25 million unique visitors in just a month.

Unique concept A human touch Unlike real AI chatbots such as Gemini, Claude, and ChatGPT, Your AI Slop Bores Me offers a platform where human responses replace algorithmic ones. The site allows users to submit requests for images or information through its interface. However, instead of an AI-generated response, they get a reply from another human user. This unique concept has drawn millions of visitors who are spending hours on the site.

User experiences A growing trend The trend of pretending to be chatbots is not limited to a select few. A June 2025 Pew Research study found that over one-third of US adults have used ChatGPT. Many users are enjoying the thrill of impersonating these advanced AI systems. San Francisco-based cartoonist Amy Kurzweil, who wrote a graphic memoir titled Artificial: A Love Story, shared her experience on Your AI Slop Bores Me with NPR.

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Digital nostalgia Nostalgic internet vibes Kurzweil noted that the site reminded her of a time when the internet was mostly a fun, friendly place. "I do think that people are reaching a point of frustration with the Internet being flooded with non-humans," she said. The site's administrators have also put in place measures to flag and filter out harmful or illegal contributions, considering the digital landscape has changed significantly since the late 1990s.

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