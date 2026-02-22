Why Wikipedia has blacklisted Archive.today links
What's the story
Wikipedia editors have reached a consensus to remove all links to Archive.today, a popular web archiving service. The decision comes after the site was linked over 695,000 times in the online encyclopedia. Archive.today, which also goes by archive.is and archive.ph, is often used to access paywalled content and has been a source for Wikipedia citations.
Policy change
Archive.today links removed after discussion among editors
The decision to remove links to Archive.today was reached after a discussion among Wikipedia editors. The consensus was, "Wikipedia should not direct its readers toward a website that hijacks users' computers to run a DDoS attack." There were also claims that the operators of Archive.today have manipulated archived pages, making them unreliable.
Attack details
DDoS attack targeted blogger Jani Patokallio
The alleged DDoS attack was reportedly targeted at blogger Jani Patokallio. He claimed that since January 11, users opening the archive's CAPTCHA page have been unknowingly executing JavaScript sending a search query to his Gyrovague blog. This was apparently an attempt to draw Patokallio's attention and increase his hosting expenses.
Ownership mystery
Archive.today's ownership is 'an opaque mystery'
In 2023, Patokallio had published a blog post on Archive.today, whose ownership he described as "an opaque mystery." He couldn't find a specific owner but deduced that the site was probably "a one-person labor of love, operated by a Russian of considerable talent and access to Europe." The webmaster at Archive.today later requested him to take down his post for two or three months.
Webmaster's statement
Site claimed value to Wikipedia was 'not about paywalls'
The webmaster at Archive.today responded to Patokallio's refusal with "an increasingly unhinged series of threats." On a blog linked from the Archive.today website, the apparent owner wrote that their site's value to Wikipedia was "not about paywalls" but rather "the ability to offload copyright issues." They later said things had turned out "pretty well" and would scale down the 'DDoS.'