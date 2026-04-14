The forecast was based on mathematical models

Humanity might go extinct on this date

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:52 pm Apr 14, 202607:52 pm

What's the story

A 66-year-old prediction by physicist Heinz von Foerster has resurfaced, suggesting that humanity could face extinction due to overpopulation on November 13, 2026. The forecast was based on mathematical models and the rate of population growth at the time. Von Foerster's prediction, published in Science magazine in 1960, stated that "our great-great-grandchildren will not starve. They will be squeezed to death." He warned about the potential consequences of "infinite" overpopulation if no action was taken to control it.