Windows 11 can now share audio with 2 Bluetooth devices
Microsoft just rolled out a handy new feature for Windows 11: you can now play audio on two Bluetooth LE Audio devices at the same time.
Whether you want to share music with a friend or watch a movie together on separate headphones, this "Shared audio (preview)" feature makes it easy—no more passing around one pair of earbuds.
How to set up shared audio on your PC
Right now, Shared audio is available on select Surface Laptops and Pros with Qualcomm Snapdragon X chips, plus the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge. Support for more devices like the Galaxy Book5 series is coming soon.
To try it out, your PC needs to be enrolled in the Dev or Beta Channel and fully updated through Windows Update.
Once set up, just look for the "Shared audio (preview)" tile in Quick Settings—pair two LE Audio devices, toggle sharing on or off whenever you like.
A new way to enjoy entertainment together
This update is perfect if you're studying with friends, traveling together, or just want a more flexible way to share what you're listening to.
It's a small change that could make group hangouts—or even long flights—a bit more fun.