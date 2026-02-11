Windows 11 can now share audio with 2 Bluetooth devices

How to set up shared audio on your PC

Right now, Shared audio is available on select Surface Laptops and Pros with Qualcomm Snapdragon X chips, plus the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge. Support for more devices like the Galaxy Book5 series is coming soon.

To try it out, your PC needs to be enrolled in the Dev or Beta Channel and fully updated through Windows Update.

Once set up, just look for the "Shared audio (preview)" tile in Quick Settings—pair two LE Audio devices, toggle sharing on or off whenever you like.