Walmart expands drone delivery to 150 more stores

Wing, the Alphabet -owned company that provides drone delivery services for groceries, medicines, and hot lattes, is expanding its partnership with Walmart . The two companies have announced plans to extend their on-demand drone delivery service to an additional 150 Walmart stores throughout this year and into 2027. The expansion will take place in four new cities: Los Angeles, St. Louis, Miami, and Cincinnati.

Growth strategy Expansion to new cities and existing markets The expansion comes after Wing and Walmart's last partnership announcement in June 2025, which included plans for stores in Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Orlando, and Tampa. So far, the service has been launched at several stores in Atlanta as well as Walmart locations in Dallas-Fort Worth. Currently operating at around 27 stores, Wing aims to expand its network to 270 Walmart locations with drone delivery by 2027.

Customer response Rising demand for Wing's drone delivery service The expansion also indicates a growing demand for Wing's drone delivery service. The company's "top 25% of customers ordered three times a week, and deliveries have grown threefold in the last six months." This shows that the customers are increasingly relying on this innovative delivery method for their grocery needs.

Tech details Drone specifications and delivery process Wing's flagship drone can carry payloads of up to 1.13kg, while newer models can handle up to 2.27kg. The drones are capable of completing a 19km round trip at a speed of 105km/h. They use tethers and hooks to pick up small bags and lightweight cardboard boxes from designated distribution sites in Walmart parking lots, before dropping them off at customers' front lawns.