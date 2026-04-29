Winkelmann's 'Regular Animals' opens at Berlin's New National Gallery

Winkelmann's robot dogs print influencer images

Each dog prints out images matching its influencer head; think Warhol-style pop art or tech-inspired graphics.

Beeple uses this quirky setup to question how much power tech billionaires have over what we see online, even adding his own head to make the point.

The robots are programmed to die after three years, but some prints were linked to free NFTs, and the project is slated to be preserved on-chain after three years, so the conversation keeps going long after the show wraps up.