78-year-old Bengaluru woman loses ₹38L in digital arrest scam

A 78-year-old woman from Indiranagar in Bengaluru , has been duped of ₹38 lakh in a sophisticated "digital arrest scam." The incident highlights the growing trend of cyber fraudsters using fear tactics and impersonation to cheat unsuspecting victims. The victim received a call on March 11 from the scammers posing as officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA). They falsely claimed her documents were linked to money laundering and pornography cases.

Fraud tactics Scammers kept victim on video call for hours The scammers impersonated NIA officials and accused the victim of being involved in money laundering and pornography cases. They claimed that a bank account in her name had been used to fund terror activities. The fraudsters kept her on a WhatsApp video call for hours, threatening with immediate arrest if she spoke to anyone for 72 hours. Under pressure, she transferred ₹38 lakh via RTGS to an account provided by the fraudsters, believing it was part of an "RBI verification."

Awareness No law enforcement agency conducts investigations via video calls In light of the repetitive nature of such scams, police authorities have warned that no law enforcement agency in India conducts investigations via video calls or asks the citizens to transfer funds for investigative purposes. The case highlights the need for public awareness about these types of frauds and the importance of verifying identities before taking any action on such calls.

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Scam pattern Understanding digital arrest scams Digital arrest scams typically involve fraudsters posing as officers from national agencies like the CBI or NIA. They falsely claim that the victims' accounts are linked to criminal activities such as terror-related or drug-related offenses. The victims are then forced to stay on calls for hours, isolated from their families, and pressured into transferring funds for security checks/verification.

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