World's largest electric plane flies for first time
What's the story
Heart Aerospace has made history by successfully flying the world's largest all-electric aircraft, the X1 demonstrator. The 11,340kg plane took off from Plattsburgh International Airport in New York on August 12. The maiden flight lasted for 27 minutes and reached an altitude of 1,100 feet. The entire journey was powered by batteries alone.
Cost efficiency
Flight cost under $5 in electricity
Heart Aerospace revealed that the entire flight, including takeoff and landing, cost less than $5 in electricity. This is a major selling point considering the current fuel prices.
The successful test has already drawn interest from United Airlines and Air Canada executives, who are looking to add electric planes into their fleets.
Next steps
The flight meets FAA certification requirements
The recent flight not only proved the feasibility of a heavy all-electric craft but also helped meet FAA certification requirements.
The test was conducted under an FAA Special Airworthiness Certificate in the Experimental Category (SAC-EC). It demonstrated the full flight profile including taxiing, takeoff, climb, maneuvering and landing.
Heart Aerospace plans to follow up this success with their hybrid-electric ES-30 model with a 30-seat capacity for regional airports.
Future vision
Heart Aerospace is now focused on the ES-30 model
The ES-30 model, which is a fixed-wing hybrid aircraft, is expected to offer a much cheaper service for regional flights.
Heart Aerospace hopes to achieve an all-electric range of 201km with this model, which could go up to 805km with the hybrid engine.
The company also envisions future autonomous service for the ES-30 despite it being operated by a single pilot initially.
Vision statement
Electric flight could reshape airline economics, says CEO
Anders Forslund, founder and CEO of Heart Aerospace, said the first flight of X1 shows electric flight at the scale of a commercial airliner.
"Electric commercial aircraft have the potential to fundamentally reshape airline economics and, ultimately, lower the cost of air travel for passengers," he added.
He also emphasized their vision for abundant air travel with electrification enabling more affordable, frequent, and cleaner services to airports closer to home.