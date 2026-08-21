'World's smallest wearable': Deepinder Goyal unveils redesigned 'Temple'
What's the story
Deepinder Goyal has unveiled a major engineering milestone for Temple, his highly anticipated venture in the health and wellness tech ecosystem. In an update shared on X, Goyal revealed that the device has undergone a hardware redesign, shrinking to less than half the size of earlier prototypes and claiming the title of the smallest wearable on the market volumetrically. He highlighted that Temple is not only the smallest in terms of size but also exponentially powerful—describing it as "most^10 powerful."
Device details
What is Temple?
Temple is a compact device that attaches to the side of the forehead, unlike conventional fitness trackers worn on the wrist.
It monitors signals related to brain activity, including cerebral blood flow and oxygenation. This data can provide insights into how well the brain is functioning during different activities.
The wearable has been in the news since Goyal spoke about it on Raj Shamani's Figuring Out podcast, where he discussed its focus on brain health.
Athletic advantage
Benefits for athletes
The data provided by Temple could give athletes an edge by offering insights into their training load, recovery, sleep, and focus.
This information can be crucial for optimizing performance and preventing burnout.
Earlier this week, India's badminton star PV Sindhu was spotted wearing Temple on her forehead while competing at the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi.
Availability
Pre-orders and launch timeline
Alongside the hardware reveal, Goyal has announced that limited launch edition pre-orders will open very soon, with initial shipments slated to begin before the end of 2026.
Early adopters and wellness enthusiasts can register their interest and join the mailing list directly on the company's official portal at temple.com to receive launch alerts and exclusive pre-order access.