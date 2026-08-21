'World's smallest wearable': Deepinder Goyal unveils redesigned 'Temple'

Temple is a compact device that attaches to the side of the forehead, unlike conventional fitness trackers worn on the wrist.

It monitors signals related to brain activity, including cerebral blood flow and oxygenation. This data can provide insights into how well the brain is functioning during different activities.

The wearable has been in the news since Goyal spoke about it on Raj Shamani's Figuring Out podcast, where he discussed its focus on brain health.