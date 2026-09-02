Earth set to breach 1.5°C warming limit, UN warns

The UN report highlights that global average temperatures have already risen by about 1.4 degrees Celsius, largely due to greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels such as oil, gas, and coal.

These gasses trap heat in the atmosphere and contribute to climate change.

"This summer's scorching heat, raging wildfires and deadly floods are a warning of what lies ahead. We must make the overshoot above 1.5 degrees as small and short as possible," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.