Wyze's new battery doorbell costs just $66
Wyze just dropped its new Battery Video Doorbell on October 23, 2025, aiming to make home security easy and accessible.
It's wire-free, simple to install, and captures clear HD footage of visitors and packages—all for $65.98 (about ₹5,500).
It offers HD+ video, 2-way talk, and package detection
You get a square 150° x 150° field of view with crisp 1536 x 1536 HD+ resolution.
The rechargeable battery lasts up to six months per charge.
If you hardwire it, you can record locally to a microSD card—a perk missing from Google Nest's battery doorbell.
Other handy features: two-way talk, instant motion alerts, and package detection (with Wyze Cam Plus).
A solid pick for budget-conscious shoppers
Wyze's doorbell has a slightly narrower view than Google's Nest (150° vs 166°), but it wins big on price and flexible recording options.
If you're looking for solid features without breaking the bank—or dealing with tricky installs—this one hits the sweet spot for budget-conscious shoppers.