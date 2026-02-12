X offers 50% discount on premium subscription: Check new rates

Elon Musk's social media platform, X , is giving a massive 50% discount on its Premium subscription plans in India. The limited-period offer is applicable to both monthly and higher-tier plans. It brings paid features like verification, reduced ads, creator tools, and access to Grok AI at a much lower price point than before.

Plan details Basic plan now costs ₹170 per month The current offer from X applies to its three paid plans: Basic, Premium, and Premium+. The Basic plan now costs ₹170 per month and offers features like small reply boosts, bookmark folders, highlights tab access, post editing capabilities as well as longer posts. It also provides customization options for users to personalize their experience on the platform.

Advanced features Premium plan discounted to ₹213.50 per month The Premium plan, which is discounted by 50% for the first two months, now costs ₹213.50 per month instead of the regular ₹427. This plan offers a verified checkmark, larger reply boosts, fewer ads in feeds, advanced analytics tools as well as access to Grok AI features. It also includes article writing tools, creator subscriptions, and revenue-earning options for users looking to monetize their content on X.

