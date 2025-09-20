X to have AI-driven feed by November, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk has announced that X will soon have a completely AI-driven feed. The change is set to be implemented by November 2025, with the goal of making user timelines more personalized and less influenced by mainstream algorithms or political content. This major shift was confirmed when Musk retweeted Nikita Bier, X's Product Head, who detailed plans for a more tailored user experience on the platform.

User control Grok to power personalized feeds The upcoming changes will give users more control over their X experience, allowing them to personalize their feeds according to their interests. This will be done through Grok, X's intelligent AI assistant. Musk said, "The algorithm will be purely AI by November, with significant progress along the way. We will open source the algorithm every two weeks or so."

Platform evolution Moving away from political content Bier also emphasized the platform's move away from mainstream algorithmic feeds and politically charged content. She said, "The goal for your X timeline is to get out of the mainstream algo and the political crusades and find your niche." The upcoming changes are part of X's ongoing shift toward AI-driven curation, aiming to provide users with a more tailored and meaningful experience while giving them control over what they see.