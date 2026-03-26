X is using AI chatbot Grok to decide your feed
Technology
X (formerly Twitter) just announced it's rolling out its own AI chatbot, Grok, to help decide what shows up in your feed.
Instead of relying on old-school engagement numbers, X will use Grok to personalize content recommendations.
This could mean a more tailored experience for users, but creators and advertisers might see some surprises in how their posts perform.
Why is X doing this?
Elon Musk says he wants X to be more transparent about how it ranks content: some parts of the algorithm are already open source, though not everything yet.
At the same time, X is facing heat from European regulators and ongoing investigations about its business practices since Musk took over.
Even OpenAI's Sam Altman has weighed in with criticism.