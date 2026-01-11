Next Article
X removes 3,500 obscene posts after government warning
India's IT Ministry called out social platform X for letting its Grok AI tool be misused to make and share fake, explicit images of women—often through fake accounts.
After getting a notice, X took down about 3,500 pieces of this content and permanently banned over 600 accounts involved.
Authorities push for stronger action and warn of legal trouble
The government found X's first response wasn't strong enough and sent a second notice, urging the company to stop all obscene content from Grok immediately.
X has now promised to ban such imagery and follow Indian law more closely.
Officials say if X slips up again, strict legal action could follow—they're keeping a close watch to protect users from online abuse.