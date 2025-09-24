X has to follow Modi government's takedown orders: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition from Elon Musk-owned X Corp, challenging the Indian government's content takedown orders. The court ruled that the challenge was "without merit," emphasizing that social media cannot be left unchecked. It also stressed that unrestricted speech could result in lawlessness and no social media platform can claim immunity from Indian laws.

Regulation necessity Court backs Centre's position on content governance The court noted that X already adheres to a regulated regime in the US but has refused to comply with similar regulations in India. "Social media regulation is a must," the court emphasized, supporting the Centre's position on content governance. This ruling strengthens the Indian government's authority to issue takedown orders against social media companies.

Protection Article 19 only protects Indian citizens The High Court has rejected petitions filed by X challenging the Centre's orders to block certain accounts and posts. The court stressed that social media companies cannot operate in India without regulation. It clarified that Article 19 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech, is "citizen-centric" and only protects the Indian citizens, not foreign entities like X Corp.