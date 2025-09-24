Next Article
Samsung Galaxy phones to get One UI 8 in India
Technology
Samsung is rolling out its new Android 16-based One UI 8 update for a bunch of Galaxy devices in India.
First seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 back in July, this update will now reach the latest Galaxy S25 series (including the S25 FE) and more, starting October 2025.
Rollout expected on other popular models too
Expect One UI 8 on popular models like the Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, and A54, with more phones added through November.
Samsung suggests updating over Wi-Fi with your phone charged up.
If there are any delays or changes to the rollout schedule, you'll hear about it via the Samsung Members app.