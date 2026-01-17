Musk's xAI is hiring Hindi, Bengali speakers to train Grok
What's the story
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, is on the lookout for native Hindi and Bengali speakers. The aim is to train its Grok AI chatbot and make it sound more like a local. Ayush Jaiswal, a top executive at xAI announced this development on social media platform X. He said that they are looking for native language speakers to mentor Grok in six languages: Russian, Arabic, Mandarin, Indonesian, as well as Hindi and Bengali.
Open opportunity
No prior AI training experience required
Jaiswal also clarified that applicants don't need prior experience in AI training to apply for this role. He said not having such knowledge could even help them learn new technology. "If you know nothing about training the models, this is one of the most incredible ways to learn about AI," he wrote on X. "At the same time, help Grok sound like your neighbor."
Market expansion
xAI's recruitment drive comes amid India's AI market growth
The recruitment drive by xAI comes as other tech giants such as Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic are also entering the Indian market with new offerings and subsidized plans. This trend shows a growing interest in India's expanding AI landscape. The move by Musk's company further highlights this shift toward localization in AI technology development. To apply, head to this link (https://form.typeform.com/to/CVPbVkxw?typeform-source=t.co).