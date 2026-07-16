xAI sues man using Grok to create child abuse material
What's the story
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, xAI, has filed a lawsuit against Terry Harwood, a South Carolina man. The lawsuit alleges that Harwood misused the company's AI system, Grok, to create child sexual abuse material (CSAM). This is one of the first cases where an AI company has sued a user for allegedly using its system to generate explicit content.
Legal breach
Man used Grok to create and distribute CSAM: Lawsuit
The lawsuit, filed in a Texas federal court, accuses Harwood of deliberately using Grok to bypass its safeguards.
It further claims he manipulated non-consensual images and created and distributed CSAM, thereby violating the company's policies.
The complaint also alleges that some of the images linked to Harwood's criminal charges were either generated or altered with Grok.
Misuse details
He uploaded non-sexual images of adults and minors to Grok
The lawsuit also alleges that Harwood uploaded non-sexual images of adults and minors to Grok. He allegedly tried to use the system to create sexually explicit deepfakes from the uploaded images.
The complaint further claims that he created non-consensual sexual imagery of adults, thereby abusing the tool without their consent.
Company stance
xAI's response to global criticism over misuse of Grok
In response to the global criticism over Grok's alleged role in generating non-consensual sexualized deepfakes, xAI said it enforces its rules against violators through account suspensions, terminations, and reporting suspected CSAM.
The company has suspended over 52,000 accounts and made more than 73,000 reports to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) this year alone.
Legal action
xAI seeks monetary damages from Harwood
The company has sought an unspecified amount of monetary damages from Harwood. It also wants a court order permanently banning him from using Grok.
"Defendant's actions were a calculated scheme to weaponize Plaintiff's tool for criminal ends, exposing real victims to profound and lasting harm, while exposing Plaintiff to significant legal risk and reputational damage," the lawsuit said.