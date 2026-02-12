4 primary teams: Musk reveals xAI's masterplan in all-hands meeting

Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI , has revealed its ambitious plans for the future. The company recently released a 45-minute video of an all-hands meeting on X, formerly Twitter. The move comes after reports by The New York Times about the meeting. The video provides major insights into Musk's vision for xAI and its product roadmap.

Restructuring Layoffs and structural changes at xAI The meeting also addressed the recent layoffs at xAI, which Musk attributed to a shift in the company's organizational structure. He said, "As a company grows, especially as quickly as xAI, the structure must evolve." The new structure divides xAI into four main teams: one for Grok chatbot (including voice), another for the app's coding system, another for Imagine video generator, and finally a team for Macrohard project.

Project details The ambitious Macrohard project The Macrohard project, which will be led by Toby Pohlen under the new structure, is an ambitious endeavor. It aims to simulate everything from basic computer usage to entire corporations. "Macrohard is able to do anything on a computer that a computer is able to do," Pohlen said. He even suggested that rocket engines could be fully designed by AI in the future.

Advertisement

Usage stats Usage and revenue figures for xAI and X The meeting also revealed some impressive usage and revenue figures for xAI and X. Nikita Bier, head of product at X, announced that the platform has just crossed $1 billion in annual recurring revenue from subscriptions. Meanwhile, executives revealed that xAI's Imagine tool is producing 50 million videos a day and over 6 billion images in the last 30 days.

Advertisement

Future vision Musk's vision for space-based data centers The meeting ended with Musk reiterating the significance of space-based data centers, despite their technical challenges. He even went a step further, imagining a moon factory for AI satellites. "It's difficult to imagine what an intelligence of that scale would think about," Musk said, "but it's going to be incredibly exciting to see it happen."