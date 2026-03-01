Xiaomi launches new flagship days after Samsung's S26 Ultra debut

Xiaomi has unveiled a range of innovative gadgets ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The lineup includes the camera-centric flagship smartphone, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, an AirTag clone, and the Xiaomi Watch 5 smartwatch. The China-based company has collaborated with renowned camera maker LEICA to co-brand its latest flagship device.

Tech specs The flagship phone features a variable focal length telephoto camera The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 50MP main sensor with an F/1.67 aperture and a massive 1-inch sensor. But the real star of the show is its 200MP telephoto camera with a variable focal length of 75mm-100mm equivalent, offering optical zoom between 3.2x and 4.3x. The phone also sports a LEICA-branded filter for enhanced photography experiences, along with a LEICA theme on the software side.

Performance details It packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with fast charging support The Xiaomi 17 Ultra packs a massive 6,000mAh battery (the Chinese version gets an even bigger 6,800mAh battery). It supports fast charging with a 90W USB PD-PPS charger and also works with Xiaomi's Hypercharge wireless tech at up to 50W. The device sports a huge 6.9-inch Xiaomi HyperRGB OLED display protected by the company's own Shield Glass 3.0 technology.

Advertisement

Special features A special edition of the phone has also been introduced To celebrate 100 years of LEICA, Xiaomi is also launching a special edition of the phone. This device comes with an aluminum-alloy body with a nickel-anodized finish and a rotating ring that mimics zoom on a physical camera. Along with this, two photography add-ons for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra have also been launched: one Bluetooth-connected snap-on with a two-stage shutter button and video recording button, and another leather-finished kit that attaches via USB-C connection.

Advertisement

Launch details Here's how much do these devices cost The Xiaomi 17 starts at €999, while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is priced at €1,499. The special LEICA edition comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage for a price tag of €1,999. The photography kits for this phone are priced at €99.99 and €199.99. Along with these smartphones, Xiaomi also launched its Electric Scooter 6 Ultra with a peak power of 1200W and a range of up to 75km.

Additional launches Xiaomi Electric Scooter 6 Ultra launched as well The Electric Scooter 6 Ultra comes with 12-inch all-terrain tires, front and rear disk brakes, and a three-inch TFT display for speed and range. It starts at €329.99 for the base model, going up to €799.99 for the top variant. Along with this, Xiaomi also launched an AirTag-like device that works with both Apple Find My and Google Android Find Hub systems.