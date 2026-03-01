Xiaomi launches new flagship days after Samsung's S26 Ultra debut
What's the story
Xiaomi has unveiled a range of innovative gadgets ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The lineup includes the camera-centric flagship smartphone, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, an AirTag clone, and the Xiaomi Watch 5 smartwatch. The China-based company has collaborated with renowned camera maker LEICA to co-brand its latest flagship device.
Tech specs
The flagship phone features a variable focal length telephoto camera
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 50MP main sensor with an F/1.67 aperture and a massive 1-inch sensor. But the real star of the show is its 200MP telephoto camera with a variable focal length of 75mm-100mm equivalent, offering optical zoom between 3.2x and 4.3x. The phone also sports a LEICA-branded filter for enhanced photography experiences, along with a LEICA theme on the software side.
Performance details
It packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with fast charging support
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra packs a massive 6,000mAh battery (the Chinese version gets an even bigger 6,800mAh battery). It supports fast charging with a 90W USB PD-PPS charger and also works with Xiaomi's Hypercharge wireless tech at up to 50W. The device sports a huge 6.9-inch Xiaomi HyperRGB OLED display protected by the company's own Shield Glass 3.0 technology.
Special features
A special edition of the phone has also been introduced
To celebrate 100 years of LEICA, Xiaomi is also launching a special edition of the phone. This device comes with an aluminum-alloy body with a nickel-anodized finish and a rotating ring that mimics zoom on a physical camera. Along with this, two photography add-ons for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra have also been launched: one Bluetooth-connected snap-on with a two-stage shutter button and video recording button, and another leather-finished kit that attaches via USB-C connection.
Launch details
Here's how much do these devices cost
The Xiaomi 17 starts at €999, while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is priced at €1,499. The special LEICA edition comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage for a price tag of €1,999. The photography kits for this phone are priced at €99.99 and €199.99. Along with these smartphones, Xiaomi also launched its Electric Scooter 6 Ultra with a peak power of 1200W and a range of up to 75km.
Additional launches
Xiaomi Electric Scooter 6 Ultra launched as well
The Electric Scooter 6 Ultra comes with 12-inch all-terrain tires, front and rear disk brakes, and a three-inch TFT display for speed and range. It starts at €329.99 for the base model, going up to €799.99 for the top variant. Along with this, Xiaomi also launched an AirTag-like device that works with both Apple Find My and Google Android Find Hub systems.
Gadget details
Other notable products from the MWC showcase
Xiaomi also launched a slim power bank with a thickness of just 6mm and weight of 98gm. It can charge devices at 22.5W via wired connection and up to 15W wirelessly. The company also unveiled its new smartwatch, the Xiaomi Watch 5, with a round AMOLED display and gesture support for call/ alarm dismissal. It can generate health reports in just one minute using various metrics.